Congress worker attacked, killed by suspected Naxalites in Chhattisgarh

<p>Bijapur: A Congress worker was attacked and killed allegedly by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Saturday, police said.</p>.<p>Prima facie, the killing appears to be the handiwork of Naxalites, but all possible angles were being probed, they said.</p>.<p>The incident occurred in Usoor village around 4 pm when the victim, Tirupati Bhandari (35), who worked at a ration shop, was distributing rice to villagers, an official here said.</p>.<p>"Unidentified persons arrived at the scene and attacked Bhandari with sharp weapons, killing him on the spot," he said.</p>.<p>A team from Usoor police station reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem, the official said.</p>.<p>According to official sources, Bhandari, a native of Marudbaka village, lived in Bijapur and was the general secretary of the Congress's Usoor block unit. He had served as deputy sarpanch in the past.</p>.<p>Notably, nine BJP leaders were killed by Naxalites between January 2023 and April 2024 in separate incidents in the Naxal-affected Bastar division comprising seven districts, including Bijapur.</p>