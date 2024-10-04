Encounter erupts between security personnel and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region

<p>Raipur: An encounter broke out between security personnel and Naxalites in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/chhattisgarh-india">Chhattisgarh's </a>Bastar region on Friday afternoon, a senior police official said.</p>.<p>The gunfight started at around 1 pm in the Abhujmaad forest along the border of Narayanpur and Dantewada districts. The intermittent exchange of fire is still going on, he said.</p>.<p>A joint team of security personnel is involved in the action and they are reported to be safe, the official said, adding that further details are awaited.</p>.<p>Security forces on Thursday had busted a Naxalite camp in the Sukma district in the Bastar region following an encounter and recovered a huge cache of explosives and other materials, police had said. </p>