Encounter erupts between security personnel and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region

The gunfight started at around 1 pm in the Abhujmaad forest along the border of Narayanpur and Dantewada districts. The intermittent exchange of fire is still going on, he said.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 October 2024, 12:31 IST

Published 04 October 2024, 12:31 IST
