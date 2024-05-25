Explosion kills one, injures six in Chhattisgarh's Bemetara factory blast

Bhopal: At least one person has reportedly died while another six workers injured in a factory blast in Special Blast Limited in the village of Borsi in Bemetara district, Chhattisgarh, around 8 am on Saturday, some 80 km from Raipur.

The injured were rushed to the capital city Raipur hospital for treatment. One section of the factory, engaged in the production of liquid explosives, was reduced to a pile of rubble in the blast. The sound of the blast reportedly was heard even from the far distance about 10 to 20 km, informed local sources.

The rescue and relief work, along with the clearing of debris, is still under way. Deputy CM Arun Sao also visited the factory to take stock of the situation there. While expressing his grief over the incident, Sao has announced a magisterial probe into the incident.

All the details about the incident, including the number of casualties and the cause of the blast, will only be known after the debris clearance work is over. Sao told reporters that ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh will be provided to the every one of the deceased's family members. In addition, Rs 50,000 will be given to each person injured in the blast.

CM Vishnu Deo Sai in his X account has expressed grief over the unfortunate incident and assured the victims of all possible help. Former CM Bhupesh Baghel in his post said he was shocked to learn the loss of 10 to 12 lives in the Bemetara factory blast.