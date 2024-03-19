Lok Sabha polls a fight between Modi vs 'whole of India', says Bhupesh Baghel

Asked about whether the INDIA bloc was still strong enough to take on the BJP despite JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar switching over to the NDA and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee deciding to go solo, Baghel said, "Our natural alliance partners are with us, in fact our alliance has expanded with the likes of Uddhav Thackeray, Prakash Ambedkar along with several small parties joining us."

"So our alliance is strong, in fact there are tensions in the National Democratic Alliance camp. You can see in Haryana, there is push and pull between uncle and nephew in Bihar (Chirag Paswan and Pashupati Paras), in Uttar Pradesh also (Om Prakash) Rajbhar and Apna Dal faction are also upset with seat distribution. So we don't see anyone going with them and more people are leaving their alliance," he claimed.

On suggestions that a Ram temple wave was being experienced in North India, Baghel said the BJP is giving the slogan "Jisne Ram ko laya hai, usko hum layenge" but everyone is the son or daughter of God.

"Who are these people to bring Ram. This would not make much of a difference (in the polls)," he told PTI over phone while campaigning in Rajnandgaon.

Asked about contesting from Rajnandgaon being a risk considering it is a BJP bastion, Baghel asserted there is no risk.

"Will win easily, it is a very good seat. Former BJP CM Raman Singh had been an MP from here but before that another former Chief Minister Motilal Vora was also an MP from here. It depends how one fights," the former Chhattisgarh CM said.