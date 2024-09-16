Man ends life after argument over loud music at Ganpati pandal in Chhattisgarh's Durg

Durg: A man suffering from a heart ailment allegedly committed suicide in Durg in Chhattisgarh after an argument with organisers of a Ganesh pandal that was playing loud music, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday morning in Hathkhoj area under Purani Bhilai police station limits, he said.

"As per preliminary information, Dhannu Lal Sahu (55) and his kin objected to loud music at a Ganpati pandal near his house on Saturday night. Despite being told that Sahu suffered from a heart ailment, the pandal organisers did not turn down the volume. Sahu called police helpline 112 and a team arrived there and got the organisers to switch off the music," the official said.