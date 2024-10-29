Serial-rapist out on parole rapes minor daughter, niece in Chhattisgarh

<p>A 36-year-old 'serial rapist' raped his 11-year-old daughter and 13-year-old niece while he was out on parole. </p><p>As per a <a href="https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/serial-rapist-out-on-parole-rapes-minor-daughter-niece/articleshow/114707328.cms" rel="nofollow">report</a> in <em>The Times of India</em>, the incident took place in Chhattisgarh's Koriya district where the history-sheeter, who was already serving time in jail for rape, sexually exploited the two minors. Police also said that he had raped others in the past. </p><p>The daughter of the convict told the cops that her father had raped her on October 19 at home and warned her of severe consequences if she told anyone about what had transpired. </p><p>Meanwhile, he raped his niece on October 21 after he took her to the forest for "gathering firewood". His niece too was on the receiving end of his threat against disclosing the crime. </p><p>However, the traumatised minors confided in each other and eventually were able to approach the police to report the crime on October 26. Getting wind of the complaint, the accused fled. Since the accused was not using his phone, the cops are facing some difficulty in tracking his movements, the publication reported. </p>.Beyond headlines: The endemic of rape in India.<p>This is the second such reported incident in the past 15 days when a convict has committed a crime while out on parole.</p><p>A murder convict out on parole allegedly shot dead his wife in Maharashtra earlier this month.</p><p>Accused Amit Natkare alias Sonu was on the run while the incident caused an uproar in the area.</p><p>Natkare was accused in two murder cases earlier and sentenced to life imprisonment in one of them, said a police official.</p><p>Out on parole, he was harassing his wife Bhagyashree, demanding she bring money from her parents so that he could file an appeal against his conviction, the official said.</p><p>The couple had a quarrel on the issue on October 15 night and Natkare allegedly shot his wife twice, he said.</p><p>Police has launched a manhunt for the accused.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>