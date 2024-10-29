Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiachhattisgarh

Serial-rapist out on parole rapes minor daughter, niece in Chhattisgarh

The daughter of the convict told the cops that her father had raped her on October 19 at home and warned her of severe consequences if she told it to anymore.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 29 October 2024, 06:18 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 October 2024, 06:18 IST
India NewsCrimeCrimes against womenChhattisgarhPocso

Follow us on :

Follow Us