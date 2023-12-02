Two CRPF personnel injured as bomb explodes while being defused in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

Acting on a tip-off about the movement of Naxalites on Barsoor-Palli route as part of their 'People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) Week' starting from December 2, a team of CRPF's 195th battalion was dispatched there, a CRPF official said.