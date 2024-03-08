China says more Indian troops at Himalayan border won't ease tensions

India has deployed 10,000 soldiers from its western border to guard its 532 km (331 mile) border with China in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, bordering the Himalayas, according to Indian media.

"China is committed to working with India to safeguard the peace and stability of the border areas," Mao Ning, a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry, said. "We believe that India’s practice is not conducive to safeguarding peace and is not conducive to easing tensions.”

Mao added that "India's increase in military deployments in border areas does not help to calm the situation in the border areas or to safeguard peace and safety in these areas."

India and China share a 3,800-km frontier, much of it poorly demarcated. At least 20 Indian soldiers and four Chinese troops were killed in clashes in the area in mid-2020.

Both militaries have fortified positions and deployed troops and equipment there in the last few years.