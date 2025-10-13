Menu
Chit fund scam: SC to hear CBI's plea against pre-arrest bail to IPS officer Rajeev Kumar

The senior IPS officer was granted anticipatory bail on October 1, 2019 and has not been called by the CBI for investigation even once during the last six years by the CBI, according to his counsel.
Last Updated : 13 October 2025, 11:09 IST
Published 13 October 2025, 11:09 IST
