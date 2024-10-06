Citing threat to life, VHP leader Sadhvi Prachi seeks police protection

<p>Haridwar: Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Sadhvi Prachi sought police protection on Sunday citing a threat to her life.</p>.<p>Sadhvi Prachi alleged that a woman who had come to take shelter with two children in her Vedic Niketan Ashram has hatched a conspiracy against her.</p>.<p>She requested the police to investigate the entire matter and provide her protection.</p>.<p>The VHP leader said that a woman named Sonia, along with two children, had come to her ashram seeking shelter.</p>.<p>A few days later, a man of a different religion came to meet Sonia, along with a child, raising suspicion. Following this, Sonia was asked to leave the Ashram, Sadhvi Prachi said.</p>.<p>However, for the past 15 days, Sonia has been asking for some time to vacate the place and has been spreading disinformation against her, she said.</p>.<p>In the meantime, she informed the police and they searched Sonia's belongings. They found Adhaar cards of different names, books of a different religion, a weapon and two mobile phones, Sadhvi Prachi said.</p>.<p>The woman was taken into custody, she added. </p>