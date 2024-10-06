Home
Citing threat to life, VHP leader Sadhvi Prachi seeks police protection

Sadhvi Prachi alleged that a woman who had come to take shelter with two children in her Vedic Niketan Ashram has hatched a conspiracy against her.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 October 2024, 17:17 IST

Published 06 October 2024, 17:17 IST
India NewsSadhvi PrachiVishwa Hindu Parishad

