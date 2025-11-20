<p>New Delhi: A group of 272 eminent Indian citizens — including 16 former judges, 123 retired bureaucrats, 14 ex-ambassadors, and 133 retired armed-forces officers — has written a strongly worded open letter to Rahul Gandhi and the Congress. </p>.<p>Titled “Assault on National Constitutional Authorities”, the letter accused Opposition leaders of using “venomous rhetoric” and making “provocative but unsubstantiated accusations” that undermine faith in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/election-commission">Election Commission</a> (EC) and other democratic institutions. </p>.<p>The signatories claimed that instead of offering policy alternatives, some political figures were resorting to theatrical strategies that fabricated a narrative of institutional breakdown. </p>.Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | Winning candidates from across parties polled 60,000-1.5 lakh votes: EC.<p>In particular, they called out Rahul Gandhi for repeatedly alleging “vote the” (vote theft) without filing a formal complaint or sworn affidavit. </p>.<p>“We, the senior citizens of civil society, express our grave concern that India’s democracy is under assault, not by force, but by a rising tide of venomous rhetoric directed toward its foundational institutions,” the letter stated. </p>.<p>The signatories referred to Gandhi’s statements — that he had “100% proof” and an “atom bomb” against the EC — and noted that he even threatened to “hound” current or former EC officials. </p>.<p>“Using unbelievably uncouth rhetoric…, he has said that what he has found is an atom bomb and that when it explodes, the EC will have no place to hide. He has also issued threats… that whoever [is] in the Election Commission… will not be spared… According to him, the ECI is indulging in treason. He has gone on record to threaten… [that] he will hound them,” the letter read. </p>.<p>It also challenged criticism from Congress leaders and allied NGOs, who have described the EC as acting like a “B-team of the BJP”.</p>.<p>The signatories argued that these claims fell apart under scrutiny, pointing out that the EC publicly shared its Special Intensive Revision (SIR) methodology, carried out court-overseen verification, removed ineligible names, and added new voters. </p>.<p>Describing Gandhi’s attacks as “impotent rage”, the authors suggested that his anger stemmed from repeated electoral defeats rather than a substantive plan to engage with voters.</p>.<p>“When political leaders lose touch…, they lash out at institutions instead of rebuilding their credibility. Theatrics replace analysis. Public spectacle takes the place of public service,” the letter said. </p>.<p>The signatories also urged the EC to maintain transparency, publish full data, and defend itself through legal means where necessary.</p>.<p>They also called on political leaders to engage through policy, not accusations, and to accept democratic outcomes gracefully. </p>