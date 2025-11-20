Menu
'Civil society' public letter skewers Rahul Gandhi on Election Commission allegations

The signatories claimed that instead of offering policy alternatives, some political figures were resorting to theatrical strategies that fabricated a narrative of institutional breakdown.
Last Updated : 19 November 2025, 23:34 IST
Published 19 November 2025, 23:34 IST
India News

