CJI Chandrachud felicitates cook's daughter set to pursue masters in law in US

New Delhi: In a heart-warming gesture, Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and other Supreme Court judges on Wednesday felicitated Pragya, a law researcher and daughter of a cook, who scaled a mountain of challenges to bag scholarships to pursue masters in law at either the University of California or the University of Michigan in the US.

They all assembled at the judges' lounge before the start of the day's work and gave a standing ovation to Pragya, daughter of an obscure cook at the top court Ajay Kumar Samal.

Pragya, whose appetite for pursuing a masters in law probably got whetted after seeing her father work on the hallowed premises of the Supreme Court, smiled a broad smile and folded her hands in gratitude as Justice Chandrachud gifted her three books on the Indian Constitution signed by all the judges of the apex court.