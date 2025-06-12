<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/cji-gavai-highlights-transformative-power-of-technology-in-enhancing-access-to-justice-3579857">Chief Justice of India B R Gavai</a> and other companion judges of the Supreme Court along with the officials of the top court Registry expressed their deepest condolence to the families and victims of affected persons by the tragic air crash at Ahmedabad Airport in Gujarat.</p><p>The Chief Justice of India has also expressed his concern for the inmates of the B J Medical College and Civil Hospital, Ahmedabad. </p><p>"During this difficult time, our thoughts and prayers are with them. May they find strength and solace in the support of their loved ones", the CJI Gavai said. </p>.Judicial activism shouldn't turn into judicial terrorism: CJI Gavai.<p>A London-bound Air India flight (AI171), a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed near Meghaninagar in Ahmedabad around 2 PM on Thursday, minutes after taking off from Ahmedabad International Airport, killing at least 210 persons. </p><p>The aircraft was reportedly carrying 242 people, including 230 passengers and 12 crew members. It was operated by Capt Sumeet Sabharwal, a long-term captain with 8,200 flying hours.</p>