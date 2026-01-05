Menu
Coldest night of year in Himachal's Tabo, Kashmir's Gulmarg resort; snowfall predicted

While cold wave conditions gripped most parts of Himachal Pradesh, Koksar received 2 cm of fresh snowfall; Kalpa and Gondla too saw traces of snow.
Last Updated : 05 January 2026, 18:49 IST
Published 05 January 2026, 18:49 IST
