Confident that Modi-Muizzu talks will give new impetus to India-Maldives ties, says Jaishankar

<p>New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, who is in India on a bilateral visit, and expressed confidence that Muizzu's talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lend a "new impetus" to "our friendly ties".</p>.<p>Though the Maldivian president attended PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony in June, it is his first bilateral visit to India.</p>.<p>The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), while announcing Muizzu's trip to India earlier this week, has said that it is expected to lend further momentum to cooperation and robust people-to-people ties between the two countries.</p>.<p>In a post on X on Sunday, Jaishankar said, "Pleased to call on President @MMuizzu today at the start of his State Visit to India. Appreciate his commitment to enhance India-Maldives relationship. Confident that his talks with PM @narendramodi tomorrow will give a new impetus to our friendly ties." Along with the post, the external affairs minister also shared some pictures of their meeting.</p>.<p>The ties between India and the Maldives came under severe strain since Muizzu, known for his pro-China leanings, took charge of the top office in November.</p>.<p>During his visit, Muizzu will hold discussions with Modi on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest, the MEA said.</p>.<p>Muizzu is also scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu.</p>.<p>Besides Delhi, he will also visit Mumbai and Bengaluru where he will be attending business events. </p>