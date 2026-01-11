Congress asks Modi govt to acknowledge public health crisis linked to air pollution
Of the 130 cities, the report said, 28 still lack continuous ambient air quality monitoring stations (CAAQMS) while 100 cities out of 102 which have monitoring systems, reported PM10 levels of 80% higher.
"A new analysis by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) has now confirmed what was always India's worst-kept secret that the air quality is a nation-wide, structural crisis for which the Government response is exceedingly ineffective and inadequate. Using… pic.twitter.com/zKm0YdPON7