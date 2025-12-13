Congress attacks MGNREGA renaming, says move meant to erase Mahatma Gandhi, claim credit
The PM that once called MGNREGA a “monument of failure” is now renaming it to claim credit for the revolutionary scheme. It’s yet another way of erasing Mahatma Gandhi from our national psyche, especially from the villages where he said India’s soul resides.