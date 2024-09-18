Congress files complaint against BJP leaders, allies: 'Open threats to eliminate, harm' Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: A day after party chief Mallikarjun Kharge wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress on Wednesday filed a complaint against four BJP leaders, including union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu, seeking action against them for their remarks allegedly threatening Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and calling him “number one terrorist”.

Congress Treasurer Ajay Maken filed the complaint at Tughlak Road Police Station seeking an FIR under sections 351 (criminal intimidation), 352 (intentional to insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 353 (statements conducing to public mischief) and criminal conspiracy of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita against the leaders.

Besides Bittu, others named in the complaint are Uttar Pradesh Minister Raghuraj Singh, former BJP MLA Tarvinder Singh Marwah and Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad.

On Tuesday, Kharge wrote to Modi asking him to rein in and discipline NDA leaders who made “extremely objectionable, violent and rude” statements targeting Rahul and urged him to take strict legal action against those giving such statements. Rahul was under BJP leaders’ attack over remarks on Sikhs he made during his recent visit to the United States.

While Bittu and Singh called Rahul “number one terrorist”, Gaikwad allegedly announced a bounty of Rs 11 lakh for anyone who will cut his tongue. Marwah allegedly said Rahul will meet the same fate as his grandmother Indira Gandhi, who was assassinated.

In his complaint, Maken claimed that by calling Rahul a terrorist, the BJP-NDA leaders were not only undermining the public office he holds but also deliberately seeking to “obstruct” the Leader of Opposition from discharging his public duties like raising failures of the government and bringing to focus issues of marginalised sections.