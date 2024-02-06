JOIN US
Homeindia

Congress flays PM Modi for 'vicious' attack on Jawaharlal Nehru

Jairam Ramesh said, 'The PM suffers from deep insecurities and complexes which makes him attack Nehru not politically, but personally in a vicious manner.'
Last Updated 06 February 2024, 07:09 IST

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of suffering from deep insecurities and complexes, saying this makes him 'viciously' attack Jawaharlal Nehru.

A day after Modi attacked former prime ministers Nehru and Indira Gandhi, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said that BJP veterans Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Lal Kishan Advani never did this, but PM Modi by doing so is 'demeaning' the high office he holds.

"The Prime Minister was at his nonsensical worst in the Lok Sabha yesterday and undoubtedly will stage a repeat performance in the Rajya Sabha today," he said in a post on X.

"He suffers from deep insecurities and complexes which makes him attack Nehru not politically, but personally in a vicious manner," Ramesh charged.

"Vajpayee and Advani never did this. But Modi being who he is, thinks he is being clever but actually demeans the office he holds. Megalomania and Nehruphobia are a toxic mix that is leading to the Murder of Democracy in India," the Congress leader also said.

He said the people of India, especially the youth, have decided that 'this will be Modi's last speech in Lok Sabha as Prime Minister.

"Das Saal Anyay Kaal will soon come to an end," Ramesh said.

