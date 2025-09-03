Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Congress leader Pawan Khera's wife Kota Neelima also has 2 active voter ID cards, alleges BJP

'It is now quite obvious that Congress leaders hold multiple EPIC numbers and are registered voters in more than one place. This is no coincidence', BJP said.
Last Updated : 03 September 2025, 09:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 September 2025, 09:15 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsPawan KheraVoter ID cards

Follow us on :

Follow Us