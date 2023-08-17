Congress' Mukul Wasnik, Randeep Surjewala get new assignments; party replaces its UP chief

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also replaced the Uttar Pradesh chief of the party Brijlal Khabri, a Dalit, with former MLA Ajay Rai, an upper caste leader who contested against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and worked under the outgoing president as Prayag region head.

Wasnik replaces Raghu Sharma, a leader from Rajasthan, months after senior MP Sahaktisinh Gohil was appointed Gujarat Congress president. Sources said Wasnik's appointment comes as Congress plans to launch an aggressive campaign in the state where it has not won a single Lok Sabha seat in the last two elections.

Also, Wasnik will steer the party on whether to align with AAP, whose leaders have been claiming that the Arvind Kejriwal-led party will align with Congress in Gujarat. AAP wants to fight at least one seat. Wasnik also has the seniority to control warring factional leaders in the state unit.