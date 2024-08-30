Congress rejigs organisation; appoints new secretaries, joint secretaries

Karnataka leaders PV Mohan, Mansoor Ali Khan, BM Sandeep and Arathi Krishna continue to be Secretaries in the new team while MLC UB Venkatesh, former MLA Anjali Nimbalkar and Suraj Hegde have been inducted as secretaries in the new team.

Mohan and Khan have been assigned Kerala while Sandeep will be looking after Maharashtra and Krishna will continue to handle Indian Overseas Congress and Foreign Affairs. Venkatesh has been assigned Maharashtra and Hegde has been given Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Secretaries Roji M John, Mayura S Jayaumar, Abhishek Dutt and P Gopi have been assigned Karnataka and would be assisting General Secretary Randeep Surjewala in handling party affairs in the state.

Pranav Jha and Gaurav Pandhi have been appointed Secretaries in the Office of the Congress president while Vineet Punia and Ruchira Chaturvedi will be secretaries in the communication department.

Former Mahila Congress president Netta DS’ouza, former NSU president Neeraj Kundan and Rajasthan MLA Divya Maderna have also been appointed Secretaries. Odisha MP Saptagiri Ulaka has also been reappointed as Secretary.