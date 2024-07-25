Conservationist Vivek Menon receives prestigious 'Freedom Of The City Of London' award

It is conferred upon individuals as a way of paying tribute to their outstanding contribution to London or public life, or to celebrate a very significant achievement.

Menon is the first Indian conservationist to receive this honour.

Menon, renowned for his work as a wildlife conservationist, author, and photographer, is the founder and Executive Director of the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI). Established in 1998, WTI is committed to conserving nature, especially endangered species and threatened habitats, in partnership with communities and governments.

He is also a Fellow of the Linnaean Society and serves as the Councillor, IUCN, Chair AsESG (Asian Elephant Specialist Group), IUCN SSC, and Chair of the Global Council of the Amphibian Survival Alliance. Additionally, he is the Senior Advisor to the International

Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) and has helped establish five environmental and conservation organisations in India.

Menon has authored several books including Secret Lives of Indian Mammals (for children), the bestselling Indian Mammals: A Field Guide, scores of technical reports and more than 150 articles in various scientific and popular publications.

Notable recipients of the Freedom of the City of London are the First Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, former Prime Ministers of the United Kingdom - Winston Churchill, and Margaret Thatcher, the first President of South Africa Nelson Mandela besides contemporary statesmen like John Kerry, former US Secretary of State; modern legends such as Microsoft Founder Bill Gates, Nobel Prize-winning mathematical physicist Professor Sir Roger Penrose, Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, England cricketers Sajid Mahmood and Ebony Rainford-Brent and Indian Actress Shabana Azmi.