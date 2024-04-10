JOIN US
Homeindia

Constitution will not be changed, will resign if that happens: Ramdas Athawale

He would resign if there is any attempt to change the Constitution, said Athawale, a prominent Dalit leader from Maharashtra and BJP ally.
Last Updated 09 April 2024, 21:16 IST

Gondia: Union Social Justice minister Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday dismissed the Congress' allegation that the Narendra Modi-led NDA government was planning to change the Constitution.

He would resign if there is any attempt to change the Constitution, said Athawale, a prominent Dalit leader from Maharashtra and BJP ally.

The minister, who heads the Republican Party of India, was here to campaign for Sunil Mendhe, candidate of the ruling alliance from Bhandara-Gondia Lok Sabha seat.

"With no issues against the present Modi-led NDA government, Congress along with other opposition parties is trying to mislead people alleging that if this government wins 400 plus seats, it would change the Constitution. Their accusation is completely baseless.... if government makes any such attempt, I will resign from the cabinet and withdraw support to the BJP," he said.

Modi is a 'man with vision', and working for the progress of the country, Athawale added.

