Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Continuous efforts being made to 'appropriate' Patel's legacy: Congress

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi remembered Patel as the leader who tied the country together in a thread of unity and integrity.
PTI
Last Updated : 31 October 2024, 06:30 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 October 2024, 06:30 IST
India NewsBJPCongressIndian PoliticsSardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Follow us on :

Follow Us