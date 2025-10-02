Menu
Corruption case acquittal rate higher than conviction: National crime data

The ‘Crime in India’ report released earlier this week showed 976 people were convicted in corruption cases in 2023 while 2,010 were acquitted and another 124 discharged.
Last Updated : 02 October 2025, 12:28 IST
