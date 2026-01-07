<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) has decided to use AI-based cameras to monitor and keep a count of the crates of milk and milk products packed.</p>.<p>The move is aimed at helping improve efficiency and transparency in packaging. </p>.<p>The Federation recently floated a tender seeking such services and according to the tender document, the AI-based system is expected to ‘enhance transparency, accuracy, and automation in crate management’.</p>.<p>“Due to the high volume of operations, accurate tracking and monitoring of milk crates and milk product crates at various stages of packing, loading, unloading, and dispatch is critical for operational efficiency, loss prevention, and inventory control,” the document accessed by DH said.</p>.<p>The system will be introduced at three major packing stations under Bengaluru Co-operative Milk Producers’ Societies Union Limited (BAMUL) where the volume of milk and other products packed is high.</p>.<p>While eight cameras will be installed at the main packaging centre in Bengaluru, two cameras will be installed at the National Milk Packing Centre (NMPC) in Kanakapura and the packaging centre in Hoskote.</p>.<p>According to senior KMF officials, the system is being planned to bring down manual intervention in the counting of crates, as the new system will automatically detect, count, and record milk and milk product crates in real time.</p>.<p>“This will also bring down human errors and provide reliable data for reconciliation and audit purposes,” the official said.</p>.<p>According to KMF, the solution will include real-time live video stream–based analytics for continuous tracking and monitoring of crates and packets on conveyors. The new system will include a live crate counter display for every conveyor, along with configurable audio alerts for operational notifications.</p>.<p>“The system must provide a comprehensive alerting mechanism to detect and notify count anomalies, area-based anomalies, inactive conveyor conditions, and human interference events,” the tender document said.</p>