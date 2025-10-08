Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Explained | Cough syrup deaths: What is Diethylene Glycol, the chemical used in paint and brakes found in Coldrif syrup?

DEG is never intended for human consumption. Yet, it has repeatedly appeared in medicines around the world due to cost-cutting or poor quality control.
Last Updated : 08 October 2025, 09:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 October 2025, 09:07 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshHealth newsCough SyrupExplainer

Follow us on :

Follow Us