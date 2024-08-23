Courts can't shy away from preliminary inquiry into SC/ST Act cases to consider pre-arrest bail: Supreme Court

"It is only in those cases where the intentional insult or intimidation takes place either due to the prevailing practice of untouchability or to reinforce the historically entrenched ideas like the superiority of the “upper castes” over the “lower castes/untouchables”, the notions of ‘purity’ and ‘pollution’, etc that it could be said to be an insult or intimidation of the type envisaged by the Act, 1989," the bench said.

The court said the term ‘humiliation’ as it appears in Section 3(1)(r) of the Act, 1989 must be construed, that is, in a way that it deprecates the infliction of humiliation against members of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes wherein such humiliation is intricately associated with the caste identity of such members.

It also said the offence under Section 3(1)(u) will come into play only when any person is trying to promote ill feeling or enmity against the members of the Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes as a group and not as individuals.

With regard the bar under Section 18 of the Act, 1989 on anticipatory bail to the accused, the bench said, it would apply only to those cases where prima facie materials exist pointing towards the commission of an offence.

"If the necessary ingredients to constitute the offence under the Act, 1989 are not disclosed on the prima facie reading of the allegations levelled in the complaint or FIR, then in such circumstances, as per the consistent exposition by various decisions of this Court, the bar of Section 18 would not apply and the courts would not be absolutely precluded from granting pre-arrest bail to the accused persons," the bench said.

The court said the duty to determine prima facie existence of the case is cast upon the courts with a view to ensure that no unnecessary humiliation is caused to the accused.

"The courts should not shy away from conducting a preliminary inquiry to determine if the narration of facts in the complaint/FIR in fact discloses the essential ingredients required to constitute an offence under the Act," it said.