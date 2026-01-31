'Deeply disturbing': Unions slam SC dismissal of petition seeking minimum wages for domestic workers
The statement said domestic workers constantly face wage theft, excessive working hours, arbitrary termination and verbal abuse remain 'outside the scope of any forms of labour protection', despite their central role in sustaining urban and semi urban households and care economies.
Such remarks reflect a class bias in judicial reasoning, undermine the constitutional vision of a welfare state, and are contrary to the principles of social justice, equality, and dignity of labour enshrined in the Constitution: Central Trade Unions on CJI remarks @DeccanHeraldpic.twitter.com/XGTR7Ko9VR