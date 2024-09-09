Defence ministry, HAL sign Rs 26,000-crore deal for Su-30MKI jets' engines

The contract agreement was inked by the senior officials of the ministry and the HAL in the presence of Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari.

The HAL would supply 30 aero-engines annually as per the contractual delivery schedule.

The supply of all 240 engines would be completed over the period of next eight years, according to the defence ministry.

"During the manufacturing, the HAL plans to take support from the country's defence manufacturing ecosystem, involving MSMEs and public and private industries," it said.

"By the end of the delivery programme, the HAL would enhance the indigenisation content up to 63 per cent to achieve an average of over 54 per cent," it added.

The ministry said this would also help increase the indigenous content of repair and overhaul tasks of the aero-engines.

The deal for the engines comes amid concerns over the depleting fleet of the IAF's fighter squadrons and delays in supply of Tejas jets by HAL.

The number of the IAF's fighter squadrons has come down to around 30 as against the authorised strength of at least 42.