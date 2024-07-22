Delhi HC asks Subramanian Swamy, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul to file written note on plea in National Herald case

In a private criminal complaint in the trial court, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader had accused the Gandhis and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds by paying only Rs 50 lakh, through which Young Indian Private Limited (YI) obtained the right to recover Rs 90.25 crore that Associate Journals Limited, the owner of the 'National Herald' newspaper, owed to the Congress.