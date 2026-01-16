Menu


Delhi HC seeks CBI stand on plea by Rabri Devi against framing of charges in IRCTC case

In her petition, Rabri Devi said the trial court "presumed" her role in the alleged conspiracy when no material was available to suggest her involvement.
Last Updated : 16 January 2026, 07:57 IST
