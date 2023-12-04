Delhi HC seeks Centre's stand on PIL against deepfakes, AI

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the Centre's response on a public interest litigation against the unregulated use of artificial intelligence and deepfakes.

Deepfakes are videos or images that are created using Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered deep learning software that show people saying and doing things that they didn't say or do.

A bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan observed that technology cannot be "reined in" and the issue raised by the petitioner required deliberations which only the government could undertake.

"There is no easy solution. It requires a lot of deliberation. It is a very complicated technology," the bench, also comprising Justice Mini Pushkarna, said.

Maintaining that the matter required balancing several factors as there were certain positive uses of the technology, the court added, "It is something that only the government with all its resources can do."

The central government counsel said it was public knowledge that the government was looking into the issue and sought time to seek instructions.