Delhi Police arrests 2 women for playing Holi, making reel on Metro

The case was registered after the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) asked police to conduct a thorough investigation of a video in which two women were seen applying colours on each other inside a train last month, an official said.

The letter to the Delhi Police was written on April 2.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police KPS Malhotra, a complaint regarding obscene and unlawful activities in Delhi Metro from a metro official was received, in which he said two women recorded a "vulgar and obscene" video and circulated it on social media platforms.

"During investigations, the Noida Police was contacted and both the women, who live in Greater Noida, were traced. The duo admitted their role in making the reel in a moving metro train on March 21," the officer said.

They were arrested and later got bail from the police station itself with certain conditions, he said.

Earlier, both the women were seen applying colour and indulging in "intimate gesture" on a moving scooty in Noida. In another video, one woman fell from the scooty while doing stunt during Holi.

The Noida Police took cognisance of the videos and arrested the three women for obscenity and causing nuisance at a public place. The police also imposed a fine of Rs 80,500 on them.