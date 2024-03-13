Delhi Police arrests 8 for selling fake cancer medicines

The Special Crime Branch in Delhi arrested a total of 8 people for selling fake cancer medicines, reported news agency ANI on Wednesday.
Speaking before the eighth arrest by crime branch sleuths on Wednesday afternoon, Shalini Singh, Special CP, Crime, said, "Crime Branch has arrested 7 people till now. We had received information that fake medicines for cancer are being sold in the market...2 of the accused work in a hospital...their duty was to dispose of the empty vials after the cancer medicine was used...but instead of disposing of empty vials, they used to sell it for Rs 4000-5000..."
"Those who used to purchase it from them were also associated with the medical term...in Moti Nagar, they had two flats where they used to fill these vials, they used to buy random cheap injection liquids worth Rs 100 and fill them inside the vials of cancer medicine...investigation is underway. The supply chain has extended to Bihar so our team has gone there as well," she added.
(Published 13 March 2024, 07:25 IST)