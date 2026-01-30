<p>TNCC chief K Selvaperunthagai on Friday denied any rift in Congress-DMK ties, adding that the two parties will begin seat-sharing talks within a week. </p><p>Additionally, he said his party would get the expected expected number of seats during the talks with the ruling <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=DMK">DMK</a>.</p>.<p>"We are not exerting pressure on our ally. We will ask and get what we want and the DMK will give (us)," Selvaperunthagai told reporters in Tiruvallur.</p>.Stalemate in Congress-DMK seat-sharing talks for Tamil Nadu Assembly polls continue .<p>On DMK leader Kanimozhi’s meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi recently, the TNCC chief said, "We are holding talks. We will again begin the talks in about a week." </p><p>He further took a dig at AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami's meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah with his face "masked" and said, "Unlike that meeting, Kanimozhi’s meeting with our leader was straightforward and dignified." </p><p>In the 2021 Assembly election, Congress fought in 25 seats and won in 18 of them. </p>