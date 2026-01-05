Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Delhi riots case | No bail to Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam; What Supreme Court said

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria granted bail to activists Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd. Saleem Khan, and Shadab Ahmad in the case.
Last Updated : 05 January 2026, 06:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 January 2026, 06:28 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtSharjeel ImamDelhi riotsUmar Khalid

Follow us on :

Follow Us