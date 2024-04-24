Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Delhi rulers want only sycophants and comedians, says Prakash Raj

Multi-lingual actor Prakash Raj on Tuesday accused Prime Minister M Narendra Modi of stooping very low through his comments on Muslims by “twisting” an old comment of former prime minister Manmohan Singh.
Addressing a press conference in the city on Tuesday, he said that along with Muslims, Singh’s comment had referred to women, children, SCs and STs as having the first right to India’s resources.
“Modi’s statements show his frustration at his party’s below-par performance in the first phase of the LS polls. These comments have made the entire world hang its head in shame.”
Sarcastically referring to Modi as ‘Mahaprabhu,’ Raj said the prime minister wants only sycophants and comedians as elected representatives. He lambasted several BJP candidates stating that they lack general knowledge.
“A film star, who is now a BJP candidate, says India got independence in 2014 (Kangana Ranaut). A senior actor like Hema Malini says she has taken up development works but doesn’t remember the specifics. Another MP is busy in IPL tournaments (Gautham Gambhir). Can such representatives think about the country, the poor, the education of our kids,” the actor sought to know.
Training his guns on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he said the former’s defence of the BJP getting a higher share of electoral bonds was preposterous.
“Shah says BJP got more donations under electoral bonds since they have 303 MPs. This is equivalent to a gang of 10 looting a bank and stating that they have a greater claim to the loot due to their numbers than a gang of two or three members.”
Responding to a query from a reporter on Bijapur MP Ramesh Jigjinagi’s comment that BJP is only for Hindus, the actor wondered what then
was the meaning of ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas.’
Answering another query on politics over the murder of Neha Hiremath in Hubballi, Raj said criminals have to be punished for their deeds irrespective of their creed and religion.
However, attaching a religious motive is purely a political move, he added.
Accusing the BJP of using the constitutional position of the governor for political gains, the actor asked why only opposition-led state governments were being targetted by the saffron party.
(Published 24 April 2024, 03:24 IST)