19 female swat commandos receive special training by Delhi Police as markswomen ahead of G20 meet in Delhi

Another commando Sukhwanti added, “I am feeling very proud as Delhi Police was already our identity, but now we are also markswomen. We were trained for three months earlier too, but this course has polished our skills. Now, I am ready to give my 100 per cent.”

Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) HGS Dhaliwal said, "We selected 19 women SWAT commandos since they have more patience and provided them training. They have been trained as markswomen and to use a rifle telescope."