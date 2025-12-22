Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court reserves order against Sajjan Kumar for January 22

In February 2015, a special investigation team registered two FIRs against Kumar based on complaints of violence in Delhi's Janakpuri and Vikaspuri during the riots.
Last Updated : 22 December 2025, 09:08 IST
Published 22 December 2025, 09:08 IST
India NewsAnti-Sikh riots1984 anti-Sikh riotsSajjan Kumar

