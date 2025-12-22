<p>New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday reserved its order in a case related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in which former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar is an accused.</p>.<p>Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh reserved the order for January 22 after the final arguments concluded in the case.</p>.<p>Kumar was produced before the court amid heavy security.</p>.1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi High Court grants time to government to reply to convict's plea for furlough.<p>In February 2015, a special investigation team registered two FIRs against Kumar based on complaints of violence in Delhi's Janakpuri and Vikaspuri during the riots.</p>.<p>The first FIR was over the violence in Janakpuri, where two men, Sohan Singh and his son-in-law Avtar Singh, were killed on November 1, 1984.</p>.<p>The second FIR was registered in the case of Gurcharan Singh, who was allegedly set ablaze on November 2, 1984, in Vikaspuri.</p>