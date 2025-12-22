Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Year-ender 2025: A year of half ceasefires and precarious peace

The year saw a rise in neighbourhood scuffles and skirmishes along the border even as parallel efforts were made to end the ongoing conflicts and bring the opposing parties to the table.
Last Updated : 22 December 2025, 09:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments

US’ harbinger of peace 

US President Donald Trump.

US President Donald Trump.

Credit: Reuters photo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The price of a fractured peace 

US President Donald Trump (right) with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

US President Donald Trump (right) with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Ceasefire: Hanging by a thread 

Palestinians walk among piles of rubble and damaged buildings, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, in the northern Gaza Strip.

Palestinians walk among piles of rubble and damaged buildings, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, in the northern Gaza Strip.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Rise of Munir 

Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan Asim Munir holds a microphone during his visit at the Tilla Field Firing Ranges.

Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan Asim Munir holds a microphone during his visit at the Tilla Field Firing Ranges.

Credit: Reuters photo

Bangladesh teetering on edge once again?

Bangladesh saw a spate of protests.

Bangladesh saw a spate of protests. 

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Gen Z gives Nepal a new dawn 

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Reuters</p></div>

Credit: Reuters

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 December 2025, 09:59 IST
World newsUnited StatesPakistanIsraelNepalCeasefireGazaBangaldeshConflictwarsyearender

Follow us on :

Follow Us