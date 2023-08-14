Home
Homeindiadelhi

954 police medals, including 230 for gallantry, announced on Independence Day eve

These medals are announced twice a year, the other being on the occasion of Republic Day.
Last Updated 14 August 2023, 07:33 IST

The government on Monday announced service medals for 954 police personnel of various central and state forces on the eve of Independence Day.

According to the Union Home Ministry's order, 230 personnel will be decorated with bravery medals, including a President's Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG).

The lone PPMG medal has been announced for CRPF officer Loukrakpam Ibomcha Singh. This is his second gallantry medal in service.

The other medals include 82 President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and 642 Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

The maximum number of Police Medals for Gallantry (PMG) has been announced for the Jammu and Kashmir Police (55), followed by the Maharashtra Police (33), the Central Reserve Police Force (27) and Chhattisgarh Police (24).

These medals are announced twice a year, the other being on the occasion of Republic Day.

(Published 14 August 2023, 07:33 IST)
India NewsNew DelhiIndependence DayGallantry Award

