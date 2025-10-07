Menu
AAP supremo Kejriwal gets Lutyens' Delhi bungalow, likely to shift around Diwali

Earlier in the day, the party said that he has accepted the central allotment and will soon shift with his family, more than a year after he resigned as the Delhi chief minister.
Last Updated : 07 October 2025, 15:36 IST
Published 07 October 2025, 15:36 IST
India NewsAam Aadmi PartyIndian Politics

