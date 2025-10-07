<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aam-aadmi-party">Aam Aadmi Party</a> national convener Arvind Kejriwal is expected to move to his new accommodation, 95, Lodhi Estate bungalow, around Diwali, provided the renovation is completed by then, party sources said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>Earlier in the day, the party said that he has accepted the central allotment and will soon shift with his family, more than a year after he resigned as the Delhi chief minister.</p>.Arvind Kejriwal to soon vacate CM residence, AAP scouts for supremo’s new address.<p>Kejriwal is entitled to a central government bungalow since he is the chief of a national party.</p>.<p>"After nearly a year, Kejriwal has been allotted an official bungalow by the Centre. The Delhi High Court rapped the central government over the matter. He was entitled to a bungalow since he is the convener of a national party," AAP national media in-charge Anurag Dhanda told PTI.</p>.<p>According to an official in the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), the bungalow will be handed over to the allottee once renovation is finished.</p>.<p>Kejriwal will be Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's neighbour at his new lodging, earlier occupied by a former IPS officer.</p>.<p>Last month, the Delhi High Court pulled up the Centre for delaying in allotting a residential accommodation to Kejriwal in the national capital.</p>.<p>Kejriwal lived at 6, Flag Staff Road, in Civil Lines while he was the chief minister.</p>.<p>The BJP had made that bungalow's renovation a big election issue in Delhi, calling it a "Sheesh Mahal", and vowing that its chief minister will not move into it.</p>.<p>After resigning as chief minister, Kejriwal moved to a government bungalow allotted to AAP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal.</p>.<p>In 2022, Delhi government's vigilance department initiated an inquiry ordered by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena to probe allegations of "irregularities and cost escalation" in the renovation of the Civil Lines bungalow by the PWD.</p>.<p>Currently, the CBI is probing the matter on the complaint of then Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta, which was filed with Saxena in December 2024. </p>