AAP to go solo in Delhi polls, shuns 'overconfident' Congress

"The Congress has had zero seats in the Delhi assembly for the past 10 years, yet AAP gave Congress three seats in the Lok Sabha polls; still they did not feel necessary to take allies along in Haryana," she said.

Kakkar claimed that Congress thwarted all efforts by the I.N.D.I.A. bloc to forge an alliance in Haryana and "didn't feel it necessary to take its ally along with them."

The AAP and Congress failed to stitch up a pre-poll alliance due to differences over seat sharing.

While the AAP lost all seats it contested in Haryana, the Congress fell well short of the majority mark, making way for the ruling BJP to return for a third consecutive time.