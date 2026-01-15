Menu
Air India A350 plane's right engine suffers damage after it sucked cargo container at Delhi airport

The airline said the aircraft has been grounded for a thorough investigation, and there could be potential disruptions on select routes operated with the A350 aircraft.
Last Updated : 15 January 2026, 11:27 IST
Published 15 January 2026, 11:27 IST
India NewsDelhiAir IndiaDelhi Airportcargo

