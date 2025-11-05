<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/air-india">Air India</a> ferried 228 passengers who were stranded in the Mongolian capital Ulaanbaatar to Delhi on Wednesday morning.</p><p>The passengers were stranded in the Mongolian capital after their San Francisco-Delhi flight was diverted to the Mongolian capital on Monday due to a technical issue.</p><p>An official said Air India's relief flight carrying the passengers from Ulaanbaatar landed in the national capital at around 8:24 am on Wednesday.</p>.Delhi-Bengaluru Air India flight diverted to Bhopal after technical snag, makes safe landing.<p>The relief flight was operated with a Boeing 787 Dreamliner.</p><p>There were 245 people, including 228 passengers and 17 crew members, in the Boeing 777 plane that was diverted to Ulaanbaatar, a source said on Monday.</p><p>The relief flight AI183 had taken off for Ulaanbaatar on Tuesday afternoon.</p><p>On Monday, the Tata Group-owned carrier said, "AI174 operating from San Francisco to Delhi via Kolkata, made a precautionary landing at Ulaanbaatar after the flight crew suspected a technical issue en route."</p><p>The Boeing 777 aircraft, which operated the flight, had landed safely at Ulaanbaatar.</p>