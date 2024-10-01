'America Murdabad' slogans raised at condolence meet for Hezbollah's Hassan Nasrallah in Delhi

<p>People were heard chanting slogans of "Death to US" at a commemoration ceremony held in Delhi for the slain Hezbollah commander Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on Monday. </p><p>According to a <a href="https://www.news18.com/world/at-delhi-prayer-for-meet-for-hezbollahs-nasrallah-attendees-chant-death-to-us-in-presence-of-iranian-envoy-9069568.html" rel="nofollow">report </a>by <em>News18</em>, the ceremony was held at the Islamic Centre of New Delhi where Iranian ambassador to India, Dr Iraj Elahi, and Palestinian envoy to India Adnan Al-Hija were also present. </p><p>Several videos from the condolence meeting are now doing rounds on social media. </p><p><em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/israel-lebanon-tensions-gaza-palestine-hezbollah-hamas-war-live-updates-middle-east-world-news-beirut-3210795">Track the latest updates on Israel-Hezbollah tensions here.</a></em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/israel-lebanon-tensions-gaza-palestine-hezbollah-hamas-war-live-updates-middle-east-world-news-beirut-3210795"> </a></p><p>In one of the videos, a speaker can be heard chanting "America Murdabad (Death to the US)" from the stage while the attendees reciprocate the slogans. </p>.'My eyes are bleeding': Musk removes bold font from main timeline on X.<p>As per the report, the speakers at the prayer meet also criticised the US and Israel for the ongoing aggression in West Asia. </p><p>Talking about the meeting, the Iranian ambassador Elahi told the media organisation, “Hezbollah is not a terrorist group. Hezbollah is a political party. Hezbollah is strong enough to defend itself. We have never denied the support of Iran for Hezbollah.”</p>.<p>He further called the Lebanese militant group chief "a martyr, a great leader and politician". Elahi called Nasrallah's death "a big loss for all human beings, not just for Muslims, not just for Shias, not just for Lebanese, for all our Arabs.”</p><p>Meanwhile, addressing the prayer meet, the Palestinian envoy said that a ceasefire in Gaza is unlikely, referring to the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel, the report said. </p><p>US President Joe Biden on Saturday had called Israel's killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah "a measure of justice" for his many victims, and said Washington fully supported Israel's right to defend itself against Iran-supported groups.</p><p>In a statement released by the White House, Biden said he had directed Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to further enhance the defense posture of US military forces in the Middle East to deter aggression and reduce the risk of a broader war.</p>