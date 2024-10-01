Home
delhi

'America Murdabad' slogans raised at condolence meet for Hezbollah's Hassan Nasrallah in Delhi

The ceremony was held at the Islamic Centre of New Delhi where Iranian ambassador to India, Dr Iraj Elahi, and Palestinian envoy to India Adnan Al-Hija were also present.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 10:13 IST

Published 01 October 2024, 10:13 IST
World news US Delhi Iran Israel Lebanon Hezbollah

