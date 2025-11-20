<p>United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed the bill to release the controversial <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=epstein%20files">Epstein files</a>. </p><p>This comes after lawmakers in both the House and Senate ordered the Justice Department to make the files related to convicted sex offender, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=jeffery%20epstein">Jeffery Epstein</a>. </p><p>The House approved the passing of bill with 427-1 vote, while the Senate fast-tracked it unanimously. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=trump">Trump</a> took a U-turn from his earlier stance, urging the Congress to disclose the records amid public pressure. </p>.Donald Trump signs bill to release Epstein files.<p>Over 20,000 pages of documents from Epstein's estate have been released. According to a list by <em>BBC, </em>the files include high-profile names, including Trump, his former advisor Steve Bannon, former royal Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, brother of King Charles and pop star Michael Jackson. </p><p>Though many personalities are mentioned in the files through Epstein's emails, several of them are not accused of wreongdoing. </p><p>Recently, Union Oil and Gas Minister Hardeep Puri has also allegedly been in contact with Epstein on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly and Climate Summit on September 19, 2014. It was, however, dismissed by the BJP as “bogus claims” and “random name-dropping”. </p><p>At the time, Puri was India’s Permanent Representative at the United Nations after serving in several senior positions in Delhi, Colombo and Geneva, and retired from the UNPR post in New York in February, 2013.</p><p>Puri declined to comment on the matter or on whether he had known Epstein in any capacity. </p><p><strong>Famous personalities named in Epstein Files</strong> </p><ul><li><p>Donald Trump – US President</p></li><li><p>Bill Clinton – Former US President</p></li><li><p>Larry Summers – Former Treasury Secretary & Harvard President</p></li><li><p>Robert F Kennedy Jr – US Health Secretary</p></li><li><p>Former Prince Andrew, Duke of York – Brother of King Charles III</p></li><li><p>Sarah Ferguson – Duchess of York</p></li><li><p>Michael Wolff – Journalist, columnist and author</p></li><li><p>Peggy Siegal – Publicist</p></li><li><p>Noam Chomsky – Linguist and professor</p></li><li><p>Alan Dershowitz – Lawyer</p></li><li><p>Glenn Dubin – Hedge fund manager</p></li><li><p>Eva Andersson-Dubin – Former Miss Sweden, Glenn Dubin's wife</p></li><li><p>Les Wexner – Founder of L Brands</p></li><li><p>Abigail Wexner – Wife of Les Wexner</p></li><li><p>Kathryn Ruemmler – Former White House Counsel</p></li><li><p>Elon Musk – Billionaire entrepreneur</p></li><li><p>Peter Thiel – Billionaire investor</p></li><li><p>Tom Pritzker – Tycoon and philanthropist</p></li><li><p>Jean-Luc Brunel – Former modelling agent</p></li><li><p>Frederic Fekkai – Celebrity hairstylist</p></li><li><p>Alexandra Fekkai – Son of Frederic Fekkai</p></li><li><p>Michael Jackson – Pop star</p></li><li><p>Leonardo DiCaprio - Actor</p></li><li><p>Mick Jagger – frontman of Rolling Stones</p></li><li><p>Courtney Love – Singer</p></li><li><p>Naomi Campbell – Model</p></li><li><p>Chris Tucker – Actor/Comedian</p></li><li><p>Marla Maples – Trump's former wife</p></li><li><p>Tiffany Trump – Daughter of Donald Trump & Marla Maples</p></li></ul>