Arvind Kejriwal moves Delhi court seeking regular bail

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday moved a Delhi court seeking regular bail.

This comes after the Supreme Court Registry declined to list a plea filed by Aam Aadmi Party national supremo for a seven-day extension of his interim bail ending on June 1, yesterday.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in the liquor policy scam case. He was on May 10 granted interim bail for campaign during the Lok Sabha polls till June 1.



More to follow...